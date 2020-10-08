Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith dating rumours: where do they stand after steamy beach outing

Sofia Richie hit the beach with former beau Jaden Smith in September

Sofia Richie had sent her fans into a tizzy after she was spotted hitting the beach with ex Jaden Smith

The outing came shortly after the supermodel's split from Scott Disick.

Many even believe that Smith and Richie are dating each other. However, inside sources have a different story to tell.

“They’re just really good friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They basically grew up together and there’s nothing romantic there.”

Richie, who broke up with Disick for a second time this year in August, got snapped flirting with Smith at the Los Angeles beach last month.

According to an eye witness, “They were laughing and joking," and looked intimated.

“Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other," the witness added.

Responding to the dating rumours earlier, Smith took it upon himself to maintain the he and Richie were just homies.

He added that he “didn’t see” the rumors about him and the California native coming like this.