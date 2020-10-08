close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith dating rumours: where do they stand after steamy beach outing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020
Sofia Richie hit the beach with former beau Jaden Smith in September 

Sofia Richie had sent her fans into a tizzy after she was spotted hitting the beach with ex Jaden Smith 

The outing came shortly after the supermodel's split from Scott Disick. 

Many even believe that Smith and Richie are dating each other. However, inside sources have a different story to tell.

“They’re just really good friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They basically grew up together and there’s nothing romantic there.”

Richie, who broke up with Disick for a second time this year in August, got snapped flirting with Smith at the Los Angeles beach last month.

According to an eye witness, “They were laughing and joking," and looked intimated. 

“Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other," the witness added.

Responding to the dating rumours earlier, Smith took it upon himself to maintain the he and Richie were just homies.

He added that he  “didn’t see” the rumors about him and the California native coming like this.

Latest News

More From Entertainment