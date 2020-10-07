Body language analysis of Meghan Markle's interview invites wrath

Recent article in UK press about a body language expert analyzing Meghan Markle's interview has invited the wrath of royal fans.

The fans of the former actress and wife of Prince Harry also mocked the body language experts who comment on everything the Duchess of Sussex's is seen doing publicly.

Earlier this week, speaking to The Mirror, Bruce Durham said Meghan 'doesn't like being told she's not the only powerful woman' during Fortune's virtual summit.

"the news really needs to stop over analysing everything Meghan Markle does, like she could breathe and they have body language experts on hand to tell us what it means just stfu let her live her life," said a fan while commenting on an article.

Criticising UK's Daily Mail, a user wrote, Daily Mail articles b like “body language expert reveals that meghan markle is a b****".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Los Angeles after parting ways from the British royal family.

One of the reasons they are said to have stepped down from their roles as senior royals was the media scrutiny.

The couple was recently criticized for signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix after "running away" from the media .