Kim Kardashian bursts into tears during interview with David Letterman

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian burst into tears during an emotional interview with David Letterman, saying “I don't know why I'm crying”.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian was spotted breaking down in tears in the trailer during an interview on the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

In the trailer of the show, the mother of four, while sitting opposite to the host, looked upset. She could be seen wiping away tears while David says “No, no, no, no. Are you alright?"

Kim Kardashian replied: "I don't know why I'm crying. I have talked about this before."

The actual reason Kim's outburst has not yet been revealed amid rumours she was close to filing for divorce from husband Kanye West, 43.

The reality TV star is reportedly experiencing marital difficulties with husband Kanye West and looking into options when it comes to her future with him.

However, Kim Kardashian recently turned to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo also featuring husband to shut the rumours.