Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ release postponed till June 2022

Release of Hollywood movie Jurassic World: Dominion has been postponed for a year, according to the makers of the film.

Now, the film Jurassic World: Dominion, featuring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, will hit the screens on June 10, 2022.

The movie is follow-up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and was originally set to hit the theaters on June 11, 2021.

It is the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion began in February 2020, however, it was halted in March owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

