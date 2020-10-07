‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ release postponed till June 2022

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Release of Hollywood movie Jurassic World: Dominion has been postponed for a year, according to the makers of the film.
Now, the film Jurassic World: Dominion, featuring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, will hit the screens on June 10, 2022.
The movie is follow-up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and was originally set to hit the theaters on June 11, 2021.
It is the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise.
Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion began in February 2020, however, it was halted in March owing to Coronavirus pandemic.