'Free Guy': Trailer for Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi's new film is out

Ryan Reynolds on Monday shared the trailer for his upcoming science fiction action comedy film "Free Guy".

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the trailer with an interesting caption.

It read, "Sometimes life feels like you're trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here's the trailer for #FreeGuy."

Check out the trailer:



