Scott's Disick looks dashing during a night out with his loved one amid romance rumours with Bella Banos

Scott Disick looked dashing as he was spotted with his son Mason at dinner in Malibu on Sunday amid romance rumours with model Bella Banos.

The Talentless creator, who rocked a casual look in blue shirt and green cargo pants for dinner with son, has recently sparked more relationship rumors after stepping out with model Bella Banos.

But during Sunday nigh tout, he was seen focusing on family as he enjoyed some father/son bonding.



Scott outing came just days after he reportedly dined with 24-year-old model Banos at the same restaurant, following his split with Sofia Richie earlier this year.

Soon after his dinner date with the model, Richie unfollowed him as well as his ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

Disick has been spending time with Kourtney and their kids during knockdown, after he split with Sofia back in May. They share three children, Mason, daughter Penelope Scotland, and son Reign Aston.