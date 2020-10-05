Cardi B worked ‘very hard’ to keep BLACKPINK collab lyrics ‘clean’

Cardi B is the queen of explicit lyrics, and when she was forced to PG it down for her audience during the BLACKPINK collab, the rapper faced major issues.

The reason why the rapper tried so hard in the first place was BLACKPINK’s young demographic.

The rapper announced this news over on Twitter and claimed, “It really hard for me to do a verse with no curse words and PG [parental guidance]… I really wanted to say, 'I bet if you get me [expletive] I’ll still be on fire. I’ll be reposting tomorrow the whole day… make sure ya stream BET YOU WANNA.” (sic)