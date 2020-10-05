close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2020

Cardi B worked ‘very hard’ to keep BLACKPINK collab lyrics ‘clean’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 05, 2020
Cardi B worked ‘very hard’ to keep BLACKPINK collab lyrics ‘clean’

Cardi B is the queen of explicit lyrics, and when she was forced to PG it down for her audience during the BLACKPINK collab, the rapper faced major issues.

The reason why the rapper tried so hard in the first place was BLACKPINK’s young demographic.

The rapper announced this news over on Twitter and claimed, “It really hard for me to do a verse with no curse words and PG [parental guidance]… I really wanted to say, 'I bet if you get me [expletive] I’ll still be on fire. I’ll be reposting tomorrow the whole day… make sure ya stream BET YOU WANNA.” (sic)

Latest News

More From Entertainment