Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Basmi actor flaunts toned physique

Sat, Oct 03, 2020

Ertugrul fans know  Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez from  Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

He played the  role of Bamsi Beyrek in the series which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

The actor won hearts of millions of people with his stellar performance as one of Ertugrul's lieutenants.

The actor is immensely popular with Pakistani fans and recently signed a deal with a local brand.

Sonmez's social media followers have increased many fold after thousands of Pakistan fans followed him.

The actor often shares his pictures, videos and details about his upcoming projects on his Instagram account.

On Saturday, Sonmez treated his fans with a new picture in which he looked dapper as he flaunted his muscles.  



