Anne Hathaway turns into the Grand High Witch in ‘The Witches’ trailer

The first trailer of 'The Witches' featured Anne Hathaway and Octivia Spencer

All literature enthusiasts who grew up engrossed by Roald Dahl's tales, are in for some major news.

The acclaimed children’s author’s 1983 fantasy novel, The Witches, has been turned into a thrilling film and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is taking the lead as the Grand High Witch.

The first trailer of the exciting film was released by Warner Bros on Friday, featuring our very own Princess Diaries actor alongside Octivia Spencer.

While the adaption was initially meant for a theater release, it is now heading towards HBO Max’s streaming service owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The book lovers will be able to witness their favourite childhood tale come to life on October 22.

The Robert Zemeckis-directorial features Chris Rock as the narrator.







