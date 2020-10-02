close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
October 2, 2020

Jennifer Lopez looks drop dead gorgeous in latest Instagram post

Fri, Oct 02, 2020

Jennifer Lopez fans  couldn't help praising her beauty as she  shared her latest picture on Instagram.

The 51-year-old looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photo in which she is seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, flaunting her abs.

"Back to basics," the singer captioned her picture.

The pop diva's Insta post garnered over two million likes within a few hours.

View this post on Instagram

Back to basics

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on



