Fri Oct 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2020

Kim Kardashian leaves fans awestruck as she shares her sizzling pictures on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 02, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian left fans in awe of her flawless beauty as she shared a new sizzling pictures  on Instagram  Friday to promote her SKIMS waffle line.

The 39-year-old star was seen in a mini outfit and sunglasses as she poured maple syrup over stacks of morning waffles on a table.

It comes after her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban threw cold water on claims the power pair are on the rocks, revealing the fragrance mogul and her rapper husband Kanye West are 'doing good' .

Kim's pal Cheban appeared in Wendy Williams Show on Thursday. The host grilled him on how the TV star is doing with husband West after claims the duo are on the rocks.

'They're good!' exclaimed the Celebrity Big Brother star. 'It's you know, it is what is - but they're good.'

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' guest star was certainly put on the hot seat as Wendy demanded answers about the KKW beauty expert and the Paranoid rapper.

