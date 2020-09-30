Eminem fan sets new world record

A fan of Eminem has set a new world record by showing unprecedented love for the American rapper.

The female fan came to spotlight for having 16 tattoos of Slim Shady's face on her body.

According to BBC, Guinness World Records has announced that Nikki Patterson now holds the record for having the most portraits of the same musician on her skin.

Talking to BBC, the 35-year-old said she was 19 when she got her first tattoo of the Detroit native.

"He's been the one constant in my life,” Patterson was quoted by the publication as saying.







