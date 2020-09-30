Elsa Hosk is pregnant with her first baby with beau Tom Daly

Swedish model Elsa Hosk is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly, she revealed in her Instagram post on Tuesday.



Taking to photo-video sharing platform, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 31 announced the exciting news with a series of monochrome photos showing her growing baby bump.

She wrote, “Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while... Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly.”

The Swedish model and her boyfriend Daly have kept their relationship private ever since becoming romantically linked in 2015.

They have, however, shared photos with each other on social media.