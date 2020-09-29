Willow Smith opens up about mom Jada Smith’s ‘entanglement' comment

Willow Smith opens up about her thoughts regarding mom Jada Smith’s ‘entanglement' comment

Willow Smith, Will and Jada Smith’s daughter reportedly has a lot to say about her parent’s previous Red Table Talks. The young teen has finally decided to speak publicly about her mother’s comments regarding her ‘entanglement’ with musician August Alsina.

Appearing for her own segment on Red Table Talks, the young musician claims she found ‘real love’ in her parents’ openness to speak so publicly regarding their past situation.

For the season three premiere of the show the youngster claimed, "I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal. That's real love.’”

After her mother admitted how ‘vulnerable’ she felt in that moment, in "full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask." Willow jumped in to praise her mother for her confidence.

She was quoted saying, "When you can be like, 'I'm with you. I'm gonna stand by you and I'm gonna hold your hand because I love you. That's what we do,' that's really important.”