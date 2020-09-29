Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begin Netflix production

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development', according to Netflix.
Denying the reports that the royal couple are to film a reality series for the platform, a spokesperson for Netflix revealed: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women."
Speaking to a media outlet, he added: 'we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.'
A media outlet had claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a £112 million deal with Netflix to film a “fly-on-the-wall” reality show, which will give people “a glimpse into their lives”.
Earlier this month, the duo signed a deal with Netflix to produce films, series, documentaries and children’s TV shows through their currently-untitled production company.
The former Suits star has no plans to return to acting, a representative told The New York Times in early September.