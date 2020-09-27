Michael Jackson's daughter Paris posts tribute to her late pals Sofie and Noah

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has paid tributes to her dead friends Sofie and Noah and shared throwback snaps of her hanging out with them.



Paris - the second child and only daughter of the Michael Jackson - took to her social media platform and posted sweet pictures of her hanging out with them, saying: "So sorry for your loss sis."



The King of Pop's daughter wrote a lengthy note to tell about their sad demise: "I’m late posting this, but i still had to process. Noah you were such i swear that chipped-tooth smile brought pure sunshine into every single room it entered .. i’m sorry life was so hard on you, and the world so cruel.

The Gringo star, 22, continued: "You deserved nothing but light and joy and love, as that was what you brought into the lives of the people who knew you. it brings me peace to know you are now surrounded by those things, and no longer in pain. rest in transition, little brother. you will never be forgotten."

The actress did not reveal how her pals died in her heartbreaking posts.

