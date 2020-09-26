close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 26, 2020

Jameela Jamil wishes James Blake on his birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 26, 2020

Jameela Jamil's  wished her boyfriend  James Blake on  his birthday  as he turned 32.

Taking to Instagram, the "The Good Place" actress shared a picture with the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the world. Sorry that 6 years into our relationship I continue to spill food and drink on every single thing you own," she captioned her Instagram post. 



