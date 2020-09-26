Jameela Jamil wishes James Blake on his birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jameela Jamil's wished her boyfriend James Blake on his birthday as he turned 32.
Taking to Instagram, the "The Good Place" actress shared a picture with the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.
"Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the world. Sorry that 6 years into our relationship I continue to spill food and drink on every single thing you own," she captioned her Instagram post.