Simon Cowell has ‘taken some steps’ and is back on his feet after accident

Beloved TV personality and the judge of the hit TV show America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell is reportedly feeling much better after his e-bike incident and has even ‘taken a few steps.’



His best friend Sinitta recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding his accident and claimed, “It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary. He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed. But he's got to take his time and get well."

It was only yesterday that The Sun recovered information that highlighted the opposite. According to the last report, it was believed that Cowell is in such a bad condition that he is being forced to pull out of filming for Britain’s Got Talent Christmas show.

Ashley Banjo, who temporarily took his place on the pre-recorded, semi-finals episode, will be taking a permanent seat on the panel as his replacement.