close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 25, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s enchanting love story: Take a look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 25, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are undoubtedly hailed as the global power couple.

And as the two welcome a new addition into their family, let’s take a look back at how the supermodel and the singer’s endearing love story began.

During an interview with Evening Standard, the former One Direction member explained how he met Gigi in 2015 at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party.

This was right after Gigi had reportedly split from Joe Jonas.

Later after that, Zayn explained how he took the fashion icon on a date to Gemma in New York City.

"She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy and that. She's not, like, arrogant in any way. She's confident. She carries it well. She's cool,” explained Zayn.

Gigi also revealed during her appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show how the couple initially played it cool.

“We played it cool for about 10 minutes. And then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” said Gigi.

Latest News

More From Entertainment