Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s enchanting love story: Take a look

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are undoubtedly hailed as the global power couple.

And as the two welcome a new addition into their family, let’s take a look back at how the supermodel and the singer’s endearing love story began.

During an interview with Evening Standard, the former One Direction member explained how he met Gigi in 2015 at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party.

This was right after Gigi had reportedly split from Joe Jonas.

Later after that, Zayn explained how he took the fashion icon on a date to Gemma in New York City.

"She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She's quite classy and that. She's not, like, arrogant in any way. She's confident. She carries it well. She's cool,” explained Zayn.

Gigi also revealed during her appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show how the couple initially played it cool.

“We played it cool for about 10 minutes. And then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” said Gigi.