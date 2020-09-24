close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

Here's how Caitlyn Jenner responded when a friend asked for a date with Kendall Jenner

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner   gave a tit-for-tat response when she was asked by her friend for a date  with her  Kendall Jenner.

 The Capital Breakfast host Roman and Caitlyn became close friends while working on the "I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!".

Talking to Metro, Roman revealed that he became single after parting ways with his girlfriend Anne Sophie-Flurry.

Sharing the details of his conversation with Caitlyn Jenner, he said, "I recently became single around three months ago and I had a text off Caitlyn, we were talking about something else as she’s got a new business venture so I congratulated her on that. She said to me, 'Oh, I saw that you’re now a single man, sorry to hear that.’ I said, 'Thank you, feel free to let Kendall know and I’ll come round and make dinner one day'”.

He continued: "She goes, 'Yeah, I’m really sorry to hear you’re single but you really don’t have a chance in hell with Kendall.'”

Roman was not offended by the answer and instead said, "That’s my favourite text of the year."

Latest News

More From Entertainment