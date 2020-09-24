close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

Jennifer Aniston almost lost Rachel Green role as another ‘Friends’ star was cast for it

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston reached the pinnacles of fame and success through her iconic performance on Friends.

However, what many of her fans may be unware of is how the actor, 51, almost lost out on the role of Rachel Green as it was supposed to be played by another actor on the show, Jane Sibbett.

Sibbett, who played Ross Geller’s ex-wife Carol in the timeless sitcom, revealed to News.com.au that she was originally roped in for the role of Rachel but had to reject the role because she was pregnant.

She also revealed that she likes to keep this little detail private as nobody could’ve done justice to the character the way Aniston did.

“I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six,” she said.

“It was actually Rachel but I usually don’t tell people that because Jen… There’s no one who could’ve done it like Jen,” she went on to say.

“I asked them [her agents] if they’d told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later.’ And I said, ‘No you’ve got to tell them now.’ ‘So obviously [the producers] said it wouldn’t work out,” she recalled.

“I have no regrets, my goodness, there’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect,” added Sibbett.

Latest News

More From Entertainment