Jennifer Aniston almost lost Rachel Green role as another ‘Friends’ star was cast for it

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston reached the pinnacles of fame and success through her iconic performance on Friends.

However, what many of her fans may be unware of is how the actor, 51, almost lost out on the role of Rachel Green as it was supposed to be played by another actor on the show, Jane Sibbett.

Sibbett, who played Ross Geller’s ex-wife Carol in the timeless sitcom, revealed to News.com.au that she was originally roped in for the role of Rachel but had to reject the role because she was pregnant.

She also revealed that she likes to keep this little detail private as nobody could’ve done justice to the character the way Aniston did.

“I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six,” she said.

“It was actually Rachel but I usually don’t tell people that because Jen… There’s no one who could’ve done it like Jen,” she went on to say.

“I asked them [her agents] if they’d told the producers I was pregnant [at the time] and they said, ‘Oh no, we thought we’d tell them later.’ And I said, ‘No you’ve got to tell them now.’ ‘So obviously [the producers] said it wouldn’t work out,” she recalled.

“I have no regrets, my goodness, there’s no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect,” added Sibbett.