Halsey writes an endearing message for BTS

Halsey on Wednesday thanked BTS for writing a message for her after she was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Those included in the list had a message written for them by a friend and colleague. "The Without Me" singer’s message was penned by K-pop superstars BTS.

Taking to Instagram, Halsey wrote a message for the South Korean boy band that read, "Thank you to my friends BTS @bts.bighitofficial for writing a beautiful piece about our work and friendship to introduce me. And thank you to everyone who tuned in to watch my performance last night. It is overwhelming to be recognized in this way, but I can only hope that with the support of my friends and fans we can do so much more with our platform in a time where we need it the most."







