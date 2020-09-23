Ed Sheeran purchased more property during lockdown: report

While others have been less productive during the pandemic, famed British singer Ed Sheeran has utilized it like none other. The vocalist is reported to have bought more property under his name in the recent months, expanding his empire.



The 29-year-old singer, each of whose songs is a chartbuster, was already worth £200 million before his recent purchases. He seemingly was the sole owner of 27 flats, houses and apartments.

Now as he adds more to his property portfolio, his worth has risen by £4.5 million to £61 million.

The Sun has confirmed of Ed's firms Maverick Properties Limited and Maverick Commercial Properties Limited’s newly additions.

According to the sources the property was bought solely with cash, no mortgages involved.