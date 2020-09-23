Saudi Arabia’s documentary highlights role of frontline workers in fight against coronavirus

The Ministry of Information of Saudi Arabia has successfully released the country’s first documentary film titled ‘Difficult Stage’ (Marhala Sa’aba in Arabic) to highlight the role of health workers in their fight against coronavirus.



The premiere of the film was showcased in the AMC cinema in Riyadh and it is still breaking records on the silver screen.

According to an Arab website, this documentary film is the collection of stories of the health workers. It sheds light on the heroic efforts of all those workers who worked relentlessly to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia’s Secretary Media has said that the documentary film was prepared under the direction of Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

The film went under shooting and imagery for a total of 60 hours.

According to the report, more than 70 young Saudi Arabians participated in the shooting of the film. The film was shot at different locations, that faced strict curfew during the lockdown.