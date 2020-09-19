close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2020

Shia LaBeouf takes internet by storm after charity table read with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 19, 2020

Fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are admiring the former couple after   their virtual reunion.

But  majority of viewers believe Shia LaBeouf actually stole the show of Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.

The Transformers actor stripped off his shirt and smoked himself stupid while channeling stoner hero Spicoli from inside a car.

Twitter users praised the actor saying, Shia ruled the event. Here are some Twitter reactions:


