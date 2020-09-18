DC Universe to stream comics internationally

DC Universe will relaunch as DC Universe Infinite in January 2021, according to a report.



It will also begin its expansion into international markets next year.



DC Universe has been facing criticism because it was USA-only while Marvel Unlimited was international.

According to Bleedingcool.com, the DC Comics TV series will leave the DC Universe app for HBO Max and the like next year and DC Universe will have the opportunity to add more digital comic books to replace it and go fully international.



The report said DC Universe Infinite will contain 24,000 digital comic books on relaunch.



