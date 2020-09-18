Queen Elizabeth is immune to the requirements of local law enforcement: report

While in the UK, only the monarch is above the law and as a result of this law, a number of these benefits bleed into both her family, as well as her workers who are present at the official property.

Per the Halbury’s Laws of England, no civil proceedings can be carried out against the Queen’s staff, merely due to an age-old rule that stipulates, no arrests can be made “in the monarch’s presence” or near the “verges” of the palace itself.

Whenever a royal palace is in use, whether the monarch is actually residing there does not matter and does not change the law in any way.

According to this rule, all possession and property belonging to the monarch cannot be held under distress, nor can their belongings be forcefully repossessed to pay back looming debt of any kind.