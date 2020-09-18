Gigi Hadid takes internet by storm with rare glimpse of baby bump ahead of birth

Gigi Hadid has the entire world waiting for the arrival of her baby with bated breath.

While the supermodel is rumoured to have already given birth, she has treated her fans to an extremely rare glance at her precious baby bump.

On Thursday, the ramp queen took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her pregnant tummy.

In the photos, Gigi can be seen flaunting her bump while relishing in pregnancy bliss.

She rocks a deep blue crop top with a yellow coloured sun hat. In one of the photos Gigi poses adorably with her pet horse.

"from about 27 wks, time flew," she captioned the group of pictures.









Gigi is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The on and of couple reunited in December last year after a brief split.

According to Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid, the supermodel was expected to give birth 'sometime in September.'