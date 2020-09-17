close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' resumes production after a positive Covid-19 case

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 17, 2020

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' has resumed production   weeks after being put to  a halt   earlier this month when a cast member  tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Warner Bros, the  production had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio did not name  the person who had the virus.

The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film, from director Matt Reeves, which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.

