A deep look inside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffers

The infamously secret finances of the British royal family have reportedly been brought to light by a forensic new investigation.



Express reported that Queen Elizabeth II received a 55 percent rise in the European Union farm subsidies in 2019 at Sandringham just when Prince Charles’s Norfolk estate was turned organic.

In his latest book The Queen’s True Worth, royal finance expert David McClure claims Her Majesty is worth at least £400million which is £50million more than what was reported previously.

The report also revealed how with growing age, the Queen’s finances were also kept concealed as she frequently indulged in profligate activities like racing and entertaining herself.

The several privileges enjoyed by the royals hinder anyone from the outside in investigating their coffers as all values of their wills as well as estates are kept from the public.

Most of the monarch’s fortune, the report reveals, comes from the numerous properties that are under her name resulting in an astronomical figure.

As property prices skyrocket, her Balmoral and Sandringham estates are well worth over £100million.

With her collection of British and Commonwealth stamps, the value of her jewelry, art collection, gifts, antique cars and private investments (though a mystery), the figure crosses £400million which makes her richer than what the royal family allows the public to know.