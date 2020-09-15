Step inside Ellen DeGeneres' jaw-dropping mansion worth $27million 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ellen DeGeneres is the proud owner of a jaw-dropping mansion located in the posh area of Montecito in California.
The US TV host, who is currently under fire over toxic workplace claims, owns a house worth $27million!
DeGeneres shares her abode with longterm wife Portia di Rossi since the couple bought it in January 2018.
As per reports, the Balinese-style mansion sits on 8.24 acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
It is no secret that DeGeneres' home is a complete dream house, filled with utmost perfection.
The house boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, multiple living rooms, dining areas and an enormous kitchen.
It features a magnificent interior including ornate decorations, contemporary artwork, statues and plants.
Not only this, it boasts bamboo ceilings, flamed-black limestone and dark oak floors.
The biggest room is the living room, fitted with large brown couches, a gray rug and dark furniture.
Inside the huge guesthouse, there's a private cabana, two bedrooms, an office and a kitchen.
In the backyard, there's even a breathtaking infinity pool that gives a clear view of the ocean.
There’s also a lavish cabana, private gym, a fire pit and changing areas in the backyard.
Take a look!