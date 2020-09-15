Step inside Ellen DeGeneres' jaw-dropping mansion worth $27million

Ellen DeGeneres is the proud owner of a jaw-dropping mansion located in the posh area of Montecito in California.

The US TV host, who is currently under fire over toxic workplace claims, owns a house worth $27million!

DeGeneres shares her abode with longterm wife Portia di Rossi since the couple bought it in January 2018.

As per reports, the Balinese-style mansion sits on 8.24 acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

It is no secret that DeGeneres' home is a complete dream house, filled with utmost perfection.

The house boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, multiple living rooms, dining areas and an enormous kitchen.

It features a magnificent interior including ornate decorations, contemporary artwork, statues and plants.

Not only this, it boasts bamboo ceilings, flamed-black limestone and dark oak floors.

The biggest room is the living room, fitted with large brown couches, a gray rug and dark furniture.



Inside the huge guesthouse, there's a private cabana, two bedrooms, an office and a kitchen.





In the backyard, there's even a breathtaking infinity pool that gives a clear view of the ocean.



There’s also a lavish cabana, private gym, a fire pit and changing areas in the backyard.

Take a look!



