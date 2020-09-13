close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
Web Desk
September 13, 2020

Meghan Markle’s ode to Indian women: See photos of the duchess donning a saree

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 13, 2020

Meghan Markle once paid homage to Indian women through an endearing gesture, photos of which have been coming afloat online.

The Duchess of Sussex, prior to her marriage with Prince Harry had visited India in 2017 as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada.

During the trip, the former Suits actor had visited a number of non-profit governmental organizations in New Delhi and Mumbai and had paid tribute to her host country on her maiden visit by donning the traditional Indian attire.

Dressed in a green and blue hand-crafted saree with gold motifs, Meghan completed the look with matching bangles and a bindi on her forehead.

Meghan had flown to India to highlight the importance of health and hygiene amongst young women in the country. 

