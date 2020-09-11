Jennifer Garner dismisses pregnancy rumours

Jennifer Garner has dismissed the rumours that she is pregnant with a fourth child.



The Hollywood star, who is the mother of three kids, on Thursday shared a video from her family farm when a fan commented, "Are you pregnant?"

Replying to the comment, she said, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be --- pregnant."



She further said, "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the [COVID-19]? Possibly. But that is another story."



Reese Witherspoon was one of Jennifer's celebrity friends who praised her in the comments section, saying "You, in those overalls, made my day!"

Thor star Natalie Portman said: "So gorgeous!"