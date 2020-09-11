close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Jennifer Garner dismisses pregnancy rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020
 

Jennifer Garner has dismissed the rumours that she is pregnant with a fourth child.

The Hollywood star, who is the mother of three kids,  on Thursday shared a video from her family farm when a fan commented, "Are you pregnant?"

Replying to the comment, she said, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be --- pregnant." 

She further said, "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the [COVID-19]? Possibly. But that is another story."

Reese Witherspoon was one of Jennifer's celebrity friends who praised her in the comments section, saying "You, in those overalls, made my day!"

Thor star Natalie Portman said: "So gorgeous!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment