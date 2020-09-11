Mufti Qavi claims 'fake' video created after comments against Indian violence in Kashmir

Seen without his traditional Jinnah cap, Qavi — who featured prominently in the days leading up to the death of social media star Qandeel Baloch and was also one of the accused in the case pertaining to her murder — seems to be advised by someone else in the room to twirl the woman seen in the video. Twitter/IBC URDU (@ibcurdu)/Screenshot via The News

KARACHI: A fresh viral video shows Mufti Abdul Qavi swaying to the beats with a woman, who seems to be of foreign descent, landing him once again into hot waters — but the cleric claims its revenge.



Qavi, who remains in the headlines for his controversial remarks and actions that raise eyebrows across Pakistan, has categorically denied the veracity of the video, saying the "fake" video was created after he issued comments against the Indian violence and aggression in Kashmir.

"This video of me dancing with the Korean woman is fake," he told The News correspondent Nadeem Shah.

Qavi claimed that a "lobby" had been active against him ever since he issued "strong statements against Indian premier Narendra Modi for subjecting Kashmiris to inhuman torture and killing innocent people in the [Indian-occupied] Kashmir valley."



The group had edited and produced a fake video "for the sole objective of widely defaming Pakistan and the religion of Islam", he added, noting that he never wears "such a tight kameez as displayed".



He further claimed that the video editor had "pasted my head on the body of someone else".

Qavi added that a United Kingdom-based YouTube channel had uploaded the fake video and the channel's owner, whom he identified as Hamad, had also sought an apology from him for doing so.

Seen without his traditional Jinnah cap, Qavi — who featured prominently in the days leading up to the death of social media star Qandeel Baloch and was also one of the accused in the case pertaining to her murder — seems to be advised by someone else in the room to twirl the woman seen in the video.

As the two dance, another man enters into the frame, dancing with his hands moving in cyclical motions, while another is seen sitting behind, apparently enjoying the club-like scene.



'Halal' alcohol

Last he was in the news, it was due to his off-hand remarks about "halal" alcohol, which he had said ought to be permissible if derived from minerals such as spirits, petrochemicals, and other substances.



He made the comments after he was asked to respond to reports of a fatwa allegedly issued by Saudi Arabian clerics deeming beverages containing 40% alcohol or less as halal.

"I got various calls from Europe a few days ago and some youngsters told me that Saudi ulema had deemed those beverages halal that contain 40% or less alcohol in them.

"This is their [Saudi ulema's] opinion. I will give mine. I would say that alcohol derived from minerals, such as spirits, petrol and other substances, if it is applied on clothes or elsewhere, then it does not render them impure.

"Now what is the Shariah status [on this matter], whether it [such alcohol] is halal in 100% [quantity] or less, this will be decided only after a thorough consideration," said Qavi, whose membership with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was revoked the Ministry of Religious Affairs back in 2016.

70,000 selfies snapped

Prior to that, he had expressed his views on selfies, the lunar calendar, and the legislation that he intends to introduce to promote religious tolerance after being acquitted in the Qandeel murder case.



Responding to a question about taking selfies, he had said there was nothing wrong with the practice since taking pictures is allowed. He has 70,000 selfies snapped at different places and still willing to pose with anybody who wants to take a picture with him, he had said.