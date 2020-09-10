Scott Disick and Sofia Richie likely to give their relationship another go

Scott Disick and Sofia Riche, who split in May after three years together, have dropped a big hint that exes are back together.

The former couple have been linked to other people since their split as Sofia, 22, was seen enjoying a beach day with Will Smith's son Jaden, and days after her affectionate date she was spotted holding hands with close friend Andrew Beyer during a night out.

On the other hand, there were rumours that Scott, 37, was going to reunite with his ex Kourtney Kardashian with whom he shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

But after bombshell KUWTK news, it looks like Scott and Sofia will be rekindling their romance as Sophia has shared a post sitting along Scott's dog Hershula.



In her latest Instagram story, the model is seen sitting on the steps inside a plush looking garden. She's doing her thing when Scott's pet sausage dog Hershula runs up to join her.

But fans have started to speculate that Scott and Sofia might be the ones giving their relationship another go.