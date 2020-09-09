Zayn Malik is ‘happy, scared and excited’ ahead of Gigi Hadid’s birth

All Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid fans are counting down days till the news breaks about them finally becoming parents.

The longtime couple too is in a tizzy ahead of them welcoming their first child into the world, as revealed by a source cited by HollywoodLife.

As per the insider, the former One Direction member is looking forward to becoming a dad and is anxiously waiting to experience the challenges that come with fatherhood.

“Zayn is nervously excited to be a dad. He is very eager to see what the unknown will bring,” the source told the outlet.

It was further revealed that the singer “finds this time in his life with Gigi to be very important, and he is happily doing it as much between them as possible.”

“He is very eager to meet his kid, but [he] also has all the feels going into it. He is happy, scared, and excited, and that will only continue from this day forth,” added the source.

Speaking about Zayn steering clear of social media most of the time, a second grapevine said that while the supermodel is “an open book, Zayn isn’t a fan of social media.”

“He avoids it in general because he just values his privacy so much. He does take pictures. He just shares them privately with family and friends because he’s very wary of putting too much out there. It literally makes him anxious,” they said.

“But, just because he doesn’t post, no one should take that as a sign he isn’t proud or excited. He and Gigi are both incredibly excited. They’re in their place in [in NYC] now, everything is ready for the baby, and they are just waiting for the big day. It’s a very special and exciting time, and they couldn’t be more in love,” they added.