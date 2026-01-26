Naomi Watts vows to change major issue in Hollywood

Naomi Watts wants to change how menopause is portrayed in Hollywood

Naomi Watts, a well-known star, is vowing to address the matter in Hollywood, which she says is close to her: menopause.



She points out that the previous portrayal of a biological stage every woman experiences in films had left her, rather, uninformed.

Now she wants to change this.

“We need to see ourselves represented,” the Oscar-nominated actress tells USA TODAY. “Talking about menopause and showing our stories in movies can help women feel less alone. It’s about taking the shame and stigma away and that’s important through storytelling of all kinds.”

By referring to shame and stigma, Watts recalls a period in her career where she was fearful that menopause would end her career, leading her to keep the news a secret for a decade.

The actress explains that in the industry, women often face two constant roles: the romantic lead and the grandmother, which prompts her to remember, “It was a lonely, scary time."

In the meantime, Watts recently starred in the film The Friend and the show All's Fair.