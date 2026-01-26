Brooklyn Beckham challenges famous parents' public image
Brooklyn's recent post on social media shone a light on tensions brewing within the Beckhams
The Beckhams, in general, are known for unity and perfection in the public eye. Brooklyn, however, reportedly challenged this image in his recent social media post.
His post lays bare the tensions that have been brewing within the celebrity family for quite some time but only surface through insider reports.
"My parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family... to preserve their own facade," he penned in the note on social media.
But this is not the first time the Beckham family has faced a public controversy. In the early 2000s, Rebecca Loos, who was a PA of the English footballer, alleged she had an affair with him.
David strongly denied the allegation. However, his wife, Victoria, remained silent on the matter. For years, she did not address the issue, only to weigh in on her Netflix documentary in 2023.
"You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad," the Spice Girl member shared.
It is worth noting that David and Victoria married in 1999. They share four kids.
