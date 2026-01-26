Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari's shocking behavior comes to light

The sudden shift in Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari’s behavior towards him has stirred concerns.

For those unaware, the 44-year-old American singer and the 31-year-old Iranian-American model and actor, who first met in 2016, tied the knot in June 2022, but decided to part ways after 14 months of their marriage in August 2023.

Radar Online reported that Spears is now being praised by her third ex-husband, Asghari, as he claims their relationship was a “blessing.”

Notably, The Traitors stars’ praise comes after the Princess of Pop’s second husband, Kevin Federline, published a memoir in which he portrayed her extremely negative image.

He has refused to bash Spears and is focusing on bringing to light the positive image of their relationship.

An insider told the outlet that Asghari thinks "everything just happened so naturally and normal," adding that she was "super famous or not famous at all. It was a blessing. I fall in love, and I try to make life happen."

He now follows an old Persian proverb that keeps him from bad-mouthing those he has dined with.

The Hot Seat star quipped, "The best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it's over. Be happy it ever even happened.”

"I just hope for the happiest for her ... I celebrate the past, and it's a big part of me, so I think everything should go well for her," Asghari said.