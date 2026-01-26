'Landman' star Ali Larter says filming THIS scene was 'hardest for me'

Ali Larter recently got candid and opened up about particular scenes she hated to film in Landman.

For those unaware, the 49-year-old American actress and former model played Angela, the bold housewife to Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton) in Landman.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Larter called the scenes in which she had to wear a bikini “tough” in a weird way.

She stated, "I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it."

"Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite,” the Final Destination star emphasized.

In addition, Larter shared that the character of Angela is "so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde," so she had to make sure to stay “in shape for this role and all that comes with it."

"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that both seasons of Landman are currently available on Paramount+.