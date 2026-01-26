Gus Kenworthy likens Miley Cyrus rumors to THIS 'Heated Rivalry' arc

Gus Kenworthy opens up about Miley Cyrus romance rumors

Gus Kenworthy is drawing parallels between his real life and Heated Rivalry.

Kenworthy compared his own experience of being a closeted gay man and being linked to Miley Cyrus in the news to the show’s Scott Hunter arc.

He said that he could really relate to Scott after watching the third episode, in which the character secretly dates barista Kip (Robbie G.K.).

"I actually wrote a message to the show’s creator because I was so moved, and didn’t expect to be. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself reflected onscreen like that, in such a substantial way. The parallels are kind of insane," he told The New Yorker.

"I also had a secret relationship, with these clandestine meetings and hookups," he explained.

"And Miley Cyrus was my own Rose, this famous person that I was suddenly linked to, and as much as I kind of wanted it — because that’s the person you would want to be with if you’re straight, someone successful and beautiful and talented — it’s not the same as when you’re with a guy," he added.

"And then the Scott Hunter character — I really related to him. He wanted to be out, but really, just truly felt like he couldn’t be, because of his circumstances," Kenworthy added. "That was me for so many years. I had the same yearning — to be in love, to be public, and to not have to hide."