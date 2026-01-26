Cristin Milioti shares disappointing update about 'Penguin' season 2

Cristin Milioti has shared a disappointing update about season 2 of the Emmy-nominated show, The Penguin.

The first season of the show, which was released in September 2024, turned out to be a great success and since then fans have been waiting for the new installment.

But in a recent interview, Milioti dismissed the possibility of a second season.

"Yeah, there's no official word on anything," she said. "I would love nothing more, truly."

The 40-year-old actress shared a disappointing update about the show while promoting her new horror-comedy film, Buddy, alongside co-star Topher Grace at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Following Milioti's response, Cristin said, "Whoever's in charge of making that decision, what are you doing?"

"This is the greatest thing I have ever seen on [television]," he added. "We've got to have a season two."

For those unversed, Milioti played Sofia Falcone in the first season of The Penguin.

Previously, in an interview with INDIE WIRE, the actress spoke about the future of her character.

"It just seemed like there are infinite possibilities of where she could go," stated Milioti.

"Obviously, I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there, and then exact revenge," added the How I Met Your Mother actress.