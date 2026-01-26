Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo given scathing review by Oscars voter

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo brutally slammed by Oscars voter

Oscar voters are revealing why Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo didn’t get noms for their roles in Wicked: For Good.

Grande, 32, played Glinda the Good in the sequel to 2024's Wicked while Erivo, 39, starred as Elphaba. The pair’s Oscars 2026 snub generated quite the murmur.

Now, voters say they "creeped out" a lot of people with their overly affectionate displays during the promotional tour.

"The movie wasn’t that great. The two have amazing on-screen chemistry but spent most of the movie apart," the voter told News Nation.

"I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances. They creeped a lot of people out and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying," the voter remarked.

Another voter gave an even more scathing commentary on the duo, saying, "The movie wasn’t that good and [Erivo and Grande] sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again."

"Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety — and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again," they added.

The promotional tour moments that gave netizens the ick included an Elle magazine interview where they described each other’s auras.

Grande said Erivo's was "yellow," like "sunshine," adding, "I think there's also purple."

The Outsider star told the Side to Side hitmaker, "I see, like a ciel blue, you know? Like aqua. And like, sunset-orange."

In another such cringeworthy moment, Grande held Erivo's index finger as she got emotional in an interview.