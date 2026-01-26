Mario Lopez shares key rule of his successful marriage to Courtney

Mario Lopez has finally shared one key rule that has kept his marriage to wife Courtney intact.

The 52-year-old American actor and television host, who tied the knot with Courtney in 2012, and shares three children with her, a 15-year-old daughter Gia Francesca and sons 12-year-old Dominic "Nico" Luciano and 6-year-old Santino Rafael.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the World Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil LUDÕ at VidantaWorld in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Mario revealed the unspoken rule he and his wife follow to make their relationship stronger.

He said, "We try to go without no more than two weeks without seeing each other” as well as not going "to bed angry" and making sure to "prioritize date nights” even after thirteen years of marriage.

The couple, whose marriage ceremony took place in Punta Mita, Mexico, in December 2012, are planning their red carpet night out.

"This is a special place for us and we try to come on vacation here at least once a year. We've got friends down here and we're looking forward to this incredible resort,” the Holiday in Santa Fe star admitted, referring to the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil LUDÕ in Mxico.

It is pertinent to mention that Mario and Courtney celebrated their thirteenth anniversary on December 1, 2025.