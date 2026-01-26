Victoria Beckham letting headlines swirl amid family feud

Victoria Beckham knows exactly how this works

An expert has claimed that fashion icon Victoria Beckham is privately enjoying spotlight amid ongoing family rift with son Brooklyn.

Entertainment expert Rob Shuter made this claim days after Brooklyn Beckham and his celebrity parents, David and Victoria Beckham, dominated UK media as their son exploded on social media saying he had no wish for a reconciliation.

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Rob Shuter said Victoria is privately enjoying the spotlight even as the drama plays out publicly as painful and deeply personal.

The insider tells the expert, “Victoria would never admit it. But she’s absolutely thriving on the attention. She’s a brand — and controversy keeps the brand alive.”

Following Brooklyn explosive accusations Victoria has stayed conspicuously silent. "No denials. No clarifications. No emotional statements."

The close confidant said that restraint by Victoria is very much intentional.

The source said, “Victoria knows exactly how this works. Silence creates mystery, and mystery creates relevance. Every headline keeps her name trending — and she’s very aware of that.”

Moreover, the friends of Victoria have said the former Spice Girl has long mastered the art of turning personal turbulence into public currency.

“She’s survived far worse scandals than this,” another source said and added “Compared to past scrutiny, this is manageable — and even useful.”