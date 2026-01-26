Kenan Thompson reflects on daughters' reaction to his SNL sketches

Kenan Thompson recently got candid and revealed how his kids reacted to watching him on Saturday Night Live.

For those unaware, the 47-year-old American actor and comedian welcomed his two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, with his ex-wife Christina Evangeline.

Chatting with PEOPLE magazine for his partnership with Jim Beam, Thompson shared that his kids are not impressed with his late-night sketch comedy.

He laughingly said, "They're more so mad if I don't take them to be around it, too. Like, 'You had Ariana Grande on the show.' I'm like, 'Well, yeah, don't you think that's cool?' [They're like], 'I wanted to meet her.' 'All right, but don't you think I did pretty good?'"

"I get it, you know, they're in their own world,” the dad of two added.

Moving forward, Thompson noted that his daughters are “a little young” to watch SNL; however, they adore his previous work, especially Good Burger sketch.

In 1997, he and Kel Mitchell appeared in the teen comedy film of the same name, which earned them worldwide acclaim.

Before working in Good Burger, the duo had shared a screen in All That and Kenan & Kel.