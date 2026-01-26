Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone plot against longtime rival Margot Robbie

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have reportedly teamed up against longtime rival Margot Robbie.

Radar Online spilled that Lawrence and Stone are plotting to oust Robbie from the top position in Hollywood, as he is eyeing another hit after her 2023 blockbuster film Barbie.

An industry insider told the outlet, "Emma and Jen aren't just best friends. Their whole families are friends, and both of their respective production companies have real heat in the industry.”

“They're overdue for the kind of team-up they're setting up with their Muppets-reviving Miss Piggy movie.”

"The objective is to top what Margot Robbie and hubby Tom Ackerley's LuckyChap managed with Barbie by turning a pop culture household name into a crazy, billion-dollar comedy hit,” stated the source.

Notably, LuckyChap Entertainment’s Borderline did not do well in the box office as compared to Barbie. It grossed less than $300,000 at the global box office.

Per the insider, "Emma and Jen have more comedy experience than Margot, they have more Oscars than she does, and frankly, they have better relationships in Hollywood than Robbie has.”

"Emma's husband, Dave McCary, is a deeply experienced comedy filmmaker, and he and Emma have become seriously respected producers in the last few years.

Lawrence is dauntless and can face many legends in Hollywood she has shared the screen with in the last 15 years.

The source said, “Similarly, Jen is fearless and can stand shoulder to shoulder with the many Hollywood legends she has worked with in the last 15 years – everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Cate Blanchett.”

"People are only skeptical of Jen until they work with her and see how hard she can work,” noted the insider.