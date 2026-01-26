Ralph Fiennes accidentally names 'Harry Potter' TV show's Voldemort star
Ralph Fiennes has let slip who will be his successor as Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter' TV series
Original and goated Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes has let slip who has been cast as the supervillain in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.
Based on JK Rowling's beloved books, the show is expected to give a more detailed depiction of Harry’s time after joining Hogwarts.
Ralph Fiennes, who nailed the portrayal of Voldemort in the films, was asked about his successor at the red carpet of his new film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
According to The Sun, he was asked, "Who do you think should fill your shoes for Voldemort in the upcoming HBO show?"
"I'm told they are already filled, aren't they? I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice," he said, naming his Bone Temple costar.
"I've already said, I think Cillian Murphy is very good," he added.
The Oscar nominated Conclave star then asked his team, "I think they've cast it, haven't they? You don't know?"
"I don't know. I thought they had," he added.
The English Patient star may have believed the internet speculation that Murphy has been cast in the role. Or, since the two were costars in the Bone Temple, the Peaky Blinders actor may have told him that he’d been cast.
The Harry Potter TV series has already cast Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. Other major cast members include John Lithgow as Album Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall and Nick Frost as Hagrid, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy
