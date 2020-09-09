close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres ready to talk about ‘it’ as she announces show’s return date

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 09, 2020

After seeing her global repute crumble to the ground, Ellen DeGeneres is gearing up to take center stage once again and talk about the entire workplace scandal publicly.

The face of day-time television is returning as announced by her in a statement that included a date for her new season’s premiere.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it,” said DeGeneres, announcing that the new season will kick off on September 21 with Tiffany Haddish helping her restart.

The show will be filmed in studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles and will not include a live audience owing to the coronavirus pandemic, as revealed by a press release.

Apart from Haddish, the show will also welcome Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen as the guests for that week.

Latest News

More From Entertainment