Prince Charles to implement historic law for Archie after taking the throne

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt trapped by royal tradition which they were desperate to break free from.

As far as their son Archie is concerned, he is a royal (seventh in line to the British throne) and may be expected to fulfill his responsibilities once he grows up.

When Prince Charles takes the throne, Archie will automatically be called Prince Archie, despite of his parents' decision to not give him a royal title.



Archie will be burdened with this against his will, unless there is a massive change in the royal rule-book.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne explained that Archie will organically be referred to as the prince when his grandfather Prince Charles ascends the throne.

"In the case of Archie, things change on the death of the Queen. At that moment, by law, Archie will become - whether he choses to be or not - HRH Prince Archie of Sussex for life.

"At his death, the HRH dies too, he can pass on to any male heir the title Duke of Sussex, but not HRH or Prince," he added.

"This comes from George V’s letters patent of 1917 regulating the HRH."

Contrary to the royal law, King Charles could implement a historic statute to free his grandson from this title.

According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in Finding Freedom, "Harry and Meghan - who were going to register Archie for dual citizenship-decided to forgo a title for their son because they wanted him to be a private citizen until he was at an age where he could decide which path to take."



The book adds, "A source said the couple were worried about the day Prince Charles becomes King and Harry's children could inherit the titles of Prince or Princesses.

"They shared their concerns with Charles, who said he would consider when he became King issuing a new letters patent, a legal instrument in the form of a written order issued by a reigning monarch, that would change this style.

"To not have a senior role in the royal family but have a title', a senior aide close to the couple said at the time, 'is just a burden," wrote the royal authors.